HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A driver was reported killed after losing control of their motorcycle and crashing in Hopewell.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, officers were called to the 2300 block of Oaklawn Boulevard for a reported motorcycle crash.

Upon their arrival, officers found the driver of a cruiser-style motorcycle lying in the roadway — their motorcycle was found on the side of the road nearby, according to police. Witnesses in the area told police that the driver had lost control of the motorcycle and crashed.

The driver was transported to TriCities Hospital for further emergency medical treatment but later died from their injuries. The victim’s identity is being withheld at this time pending the notification of their next of kin.

The Hopewell Police Department is continuing to investigate the crash. Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact the department at 804-541-2222.