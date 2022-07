PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 South caused delays for drivers in Petersburg on Tuesday, July 5.

The crash was first reported at 4:34 p.m. and was located near the South Crater Road exit on I-95 southbound.

The south right lane, right shoulder and exit 50 were all closed.

Traffic backups were reported to be approximately 3 miles long.

The crash was cleared and lanes were reopened at 5:40 p.m., according to VDOT.

(Courtesy of VDOT)