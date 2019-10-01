Multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — VDOT officals are warning drivers to expect delays on the I-95/I-85 interchange due to a multi-vehicle accident.
The accident is on I-95 near Bank Street (Exit 52) near the Washington and Wythe Street ramp.
At this time, Virginia State Police said they do not know how many cars are involved in the crash.
As of 7:30 a.m. the northbound left shoulder, left lane and center lane were closed.
“There is a one mile back up on I-95 north and a four-mile backup on I-85 north extending from the crash,” VDOT said.
