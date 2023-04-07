COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — A man convicted of first-degree murder was sentenced to life in prison in Dinwiddie Circuit Court.

Anthony Lamont Brown was sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder by Judge Joseph Teefey, Jr., on Wednesday, March 22. In addition, Brown received a 30-year sentence for aggravated malicious wounding and a six-year sentence for two charges of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

According to the Colonial Heights Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, Brown was found guilty of the four charges by a Dinwiddie County jury on Dec. 6, 2022.

All of Brown’s charges stemmed from an incident that occurred in Dinwiddie County on May 1, 2021, according to authorities. During the court proceedings, the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office called for a life sentence, given that Brown had shot his unarmed victim in the back.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office argued that Brown had no evidence to mitigate or explain his conduct to warrant a lesser sentence.