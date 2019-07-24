‘My world came crumbling down’: Mother killed in Petersburg shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A mother of two was killed Sunday night in a shooting in Petersburg. According to the victim’s husband, she was not the intended target.

Tara Browder was a giving mother, who cared for her children and would do anything to be the best for the people she cared about.

“My world came crumbling down because someone took my baby’s mother got taken away,” Tim Browder, Tara’s husband, told 8News.

Tara Browder was only 33-years-old when she caught in the crossfire July 21 and lost her life. She had two children, a 10-year-old and a 14-year-old.

“At the end of the day,” her husband said, “she was the greatest person I’ve ever known.”

Petersburg Police told 8News shots were fired along Culpepper Avenue. Two people were shot, including Browder. Tim Browder says his wife was not the target and the shooting was over money.

“She didn’t deserve to die,” he told 8News.

The other shooting victim has been released from the hospital after being treated. Browder’s husband will continue to work on funeral plans.