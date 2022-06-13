PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — With temperatures steadily rising across Central Virginia, many cities are starting to implement cooling stations that provide citizens with a respite from the summer heat. Petersburg will be opening a Comfort Station of its own on Tuesday, June 14.

The station will be open through until Friday, June 17, every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The station will be located at the city’s Transit Center. Food and pets will not be permitted.

Petersburg officials are also encouraging residents to check on neighbors — especially senior citizens and people with health problems — during this period of extreme heat. For emergencies, call 911.

The following are helpful tips to keep in mind during the extreme heat:

Drink plenty of fluids — Drink 2-4 glasses of cool fluids each hour. To replace salt and minerals lost from sweating, drink fruit juice or a sports beverage during exercise or when you must work outside. If you’re on a fluid-restricted diet or diuretics or on a low-salt diet, ask your doctor.

Keep cool indoors — If you can, stay in an air-conditioned area. Shower or take a cool bath. Consider a trip to the cooling shelter, mall, library, or a friend’s house with air conditioning. At high 90-degree temperatures, a fan may not prevent heat-related illness. Spending at least two hours per day in air conditioning significantly reduces the number of heat-related illnesses.

Plan outdoor activities around the heat — If you must go outside, go before noon or at night when it’s cooler. Resting frequently when you are outside will give your body a chance to recover from the heat.

Avoid sunburn and wear light clothing — Sunburn limits your body’s ability to keep itself cool and causes loss of body fluids. Use sunscreen with a higher SPF. Light-weight clothing that is loose-fitting and light-colored is more comfortable. Use a hat to keep the head cool.