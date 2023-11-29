PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Bureau of Police is continuing its investigation into two separate shootings in less than 24 hours that left three people dead.

The most recent incident happened at the Perry Street Lofts, on the 100 block of Perry Street, shortly after 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday. 8News spoke with neighbor Michelle Murrills, who said her daughter was home at the time.

“The next door neighbor has been working on his house, so she heard the gunshots, but she thought that it was just his nail gun,” said Murrills. “And then she heard sirens just turned on the scanner. And then she’s like, ‘Mom, so there was a shooting right across the street.'”

When police arrived, they pronounced 29-year-old DeVaughn A. Lawrence dead at the scene.

“It was definitely very chaotic over there,” said Murrills. “Throughout the evening there was a lot of yelling going on of I need to get into my house, I need to park, I need to, you know, get my life going.”

Police have yet to release a motive or any suspect information in the Perry Street shooting. This comes less than 24 hours after a murder-suicide less than five miles away on Oak Hill Road, involving siblings Edward Robertson, Jr. and Renee Robertson-Johnson.

Murrills tells 8News that, after moving to Virginia from Alaska, she is used to crime in the area but is saddened to hear about it happening in the city that she loves.

“There’s so much more to Petersburg than what you hear,” said Murrills. “And I’m just super excited that I live here and I won’t be going anywhere.”

Both investigations are ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to call Petersburg Police a call at 804-732-4222.