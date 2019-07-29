Neighbors alert older Colonial Heights couple that their house is on fire; no one hurt

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Four people are without homes after an overnight fire in Colonial Heights.

Batallion Chief David Kissner tells 8News that a home on Ryan Avenue caught fire before 11 p.m. Sunday night. An older couple living there was asleep at the time.

Neighbors saw the flames and ran over to wake the couple up. They were able to get out of the burning home unharmed, but a family dog is still missing.

Much of the home is destroyed. The fire damaged the side of the next-door neighbor’s house as well, forcing two people out of that home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.