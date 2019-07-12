New $57M Peterburg housing community hopes to attract artists

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A new multi-family development broke ground in the city of Petersburg Friday. The housing community, located off Perry Street, is hoping to attract artists to the city’s growing creative community.

In addition to 226 mixed-income apartment units, ArtistSpace Loft Apartments will feature a four-story atrium, artist live-work spaces, art galleries and studios. One and two-bedroom apartments will be available.

Here are some renderings for the Petersburg Artspace Lofts pic.twitter.com/SBNjlYxL4w — Julius Kizzee (@juliuskizzee) July 12, 2019

The Cameron Foundation, a Petersburg-based private foundation that supports programs and activities that benefit the city’s residents, led the artist components of the project.

A city spokesperson said the project, costing $57 million, was inspired by a national model developed by Artspace Projects, Inc., a Minneapolis-based non-profit developer of live-work artist housing.

Tom Wilkinson of 110 South Perry LLC; Todd Graham, President of The Cameron Foundation and Peterburg Mayor Sam Parham all attended Friday’s groundbreaking ceremony.

