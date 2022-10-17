COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — A new DMV office will open in Colonial Heights later this month, offering basic services in partnership with the local city government.

“We are pleased to be able to offer additional services to our residents, to save them both time and money,” Colonial Heights treasurer Teresa Cherry said.

The new DMV Select office at 201 James Avenue will offer the following services:

Vehicle title and registration

License plates and decals

Disabled parking placards

Voter registration

E-Zpass sales

The office is set to open on October 24, and will be open Monday through Friday from 9-4.