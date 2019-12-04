1  of  3
Breaking News
Threat draws extra security to Richmond middle school Richmond Police seek suspect in gas station shooting Second suspect sought in Mother’s Day homicide at Chesterfield shopping center
Live Now
Trump impeachment hearings & analysis: House Judiciary Committee takes over

New energy-efficient affordable housing coming to Hopewell

The Tri-Cities

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — New affordable housing is coming to the city of Hopewell.

Freedman Point is a new development on Cawson Street, built for low-income families living in the downtown area. Organizers say the nearly 70-unit complex is just one part of major renovations coming to the area.

“I mean it’s all part of a big-picture plan, it’s a puzzle piece,” said Charles Dane, Hopewell’s assistant city manager. “This whole downtown is puzzle trying to fit all the pieces in the right place we’ve had a lot of success and it continues to develop and grow and everything is going really well but this is a very important piece of the puzzle.”

Ribbon-cutting for new Freedman Point development.

The units are equipped with energy-efficient appliances, which help keep utility bills low.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events