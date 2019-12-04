New energy-efficient affordable housing coming to Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — New affordable housing is coming to the city of Hopewell.

Freedman Point is a new development on Cawson Street, built for low-income families living in the downtown area. Organizers say the nearly 70-unit complex is just one part of major renovations coming to the area.

“I mean it’s all part of a big-picture plan, it’s a puzzle piece,” said Charles Dane, Hopewell’s assistant city manager. “This whole downtown is puzzle trying to fit all the pieces in the right place we’ve had a lot of success and it continues to develop and grow and everything is going really well but this is a very important piece of the puzzle.”

Ribbon-cutting for new Freedman Point development.

The units are equipped with energy-efficient appliances, which help keep utility bills low.