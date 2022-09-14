HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Ice cream, burgers and shakes — few culinary combos could top this trio, dare we say it!

The grand opening event of City Point Ice Cream & Burgers is set to take place on Thursday, Sept. 15, at 6 p.m., during Hopewell’s Third Thursday Street Festival.

The event kicks off at the new restaurant’s location on 236 East Broadway Avenue in Hopewell. Guests are invited to come for ice cream, milkshakes, burgers, hot dogs and fries.

The Third Thursday Street Festival will begin at 5 p.m. along the 200 block of East Broadway. There will be live music, a host of vendors, activities for kids and more.

For information and details about City Point’s grand opening event or to RSVP, visit the store’s Facebook page.