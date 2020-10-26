New Petersburg Police Chief officially sworn in Monday

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — New Petersburg Police Chief Travis Christian was officially sworn in Monday afternoon.

Christian replaced Deputy City Manager for Public Safety, Kenneth Miller, who previously announced his retirement plans following news that the police department earned full accreditation for the first time in its 210-year history.

Recently, in one of his first moves as Acting Police Chief, Christian addressed the city’s rash of gun violence to seek more information from the community.

“Too many times, we respond to these acts of violence and are met by loved ones, neighbors, friends, who are present and witnesses to these crimes,” Christian stated in the nearly five-minute-long video. “When asked what happened, the response is ‘I didn’t see anything.’ Say something, Petersburg. We need your help.”