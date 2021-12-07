New Year, new water main: Hopewell residents could see traffic delays, cloudy water during improvements

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Hopewell said some residents may be impacted by a water main replacement on Sherwood Lane at Gravatt Avenue.

According to a Facebook post from the city, the improvements started Tuesday and are expecting the project to be done on Friday, Dec. 31.

While crews are working to replace the water main there will be impacts to traffic from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

People could also see some changes to their water at home, specifically anyone who lives in the area around the water main. There are chances that tap water may become discolored or cloudy. People could also have low water pressure or no water entirely.

Anyone who has discolored water should run cold water from the home’s lowest level for about three to five minutes until it clears up.