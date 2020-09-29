Newly designed Civil Rights in Education signage unveiled at VSU

ETTRICK, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State University has unveiled its newly redesigned and upgraded sign on campus that outlines the institution’s place as part of The Civil Rights in Education Heritage Trail (CRIEHT).
The trail is a self-guided tour that showcases historical sites in Southern Virginia that tell the stories of civil rights in education.
Established in 2004, the trail features more than 50 sites with detailed interpretation and photographs at each location which recount how African Americans, Native Americans and women fought for the right to equal education. Each sign relays unique content, which was developed by each participating locality, the university said in a release.
Virginia State University is Chesterfield County’s only site on the trail.
