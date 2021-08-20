No classes for Hopewell City Schools Friday as division battles “critical staffing shortage”

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell City Public Schools will be closed on Friday as the division battles what they’re calling a “critical staffing shortage.” School officials notified families in a letter late Thursday night.

While the school district did not explicitly give a reason for the staff shortages, they said they will be working with the Virginia Department of Health to assess their plans and procedures. The letter added, “Our goal continues to be to provide in-person instruction in a way that we maximize health and safety.”

Earlier this month, Hopewell Schools held a town hall for concerned parents as cases spiked in classrooms.

Students returned for in-person learning on July 26th. Since then, 80 covid cases have been reported, 11 of which are staff.

The school closure will apply to in-person and virtual instruction. Staff will still be asked to come in for a workday.

Hopewell Schools plans to send another update Friday.

Any family in need of a school-provided meal can call the office before 10 a.m. and then pick up their meal between 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.