UPDATE: According to VDOT, some northbound lanes of I-95 have reopened but there are still delays.

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a crash in which a box truck turned onto its side and blocked all Northbound lanes of Interstate 95.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place near Southpark Boulevard at mile marker 53 and caused a 5.5-mile backup northbound and a three-mile backup southbound.

A box truck on Interstate 95 crashed into a barrier in the median and turned on its side, causing all Northbound lanes to close and stopping traffic. (Photo by Virginia State Police)

According to VSP, the driver of the truck was trying to avoid traffic coming onto the interstate from the Washington Street on-ramp when he overcorrected and hit a jersey barrier in the median, causing his truck to land on its side.

The truck was not carrying hazardous materials, the driver was not injured and no other vehicles were involved with the crash. The crash is currently under investigation.