No Kid Hungry Virginia gives nearly $111,000 to Tri-Cities area schools for meal programs

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — No Kid Hungry Virginia has given schools and organizations in the Tri-Cities area nearly $111,000 to help with child nutritional programs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We continue to be thankful for the compassionate and dedicated school nutrition teams across the state who are stepping up to feed students during this crisis,” said Sarah Steely, associate director of No Kid Hungry Virginia. “We expect the need for meals to continue and we’re here to help divisions navigate the challenges of feeding the community during the pandemic.”

Here’s who got the money:

Hopewell City Public Schools were given $22,000 to purchase of an additional cargo van to help transport free meals to 17 sites across the county.

Petersburg City Public Schools was awarded $39,375 for equipment, supplies and the expansion of its free meal sites.

Smart Beginnings Southeast was granted $49,550 for a program pilot to promote affordable access to fruits and vegetables in Petersburg and Hopewell.

No Kid Hungry said it has given more than $1.5 million in grants to help Virginia school divisions and community organization meet the increased need to feed students since school first closed in March.

To learn more about the organization and its work, click here.

LATEST HEADLINES: