The Hopewell Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of a house fire in the Arlington neighborhood of the city.

According to a Facebook post from Hopewell Fire & Rescue, crews responded to a vacant house on the 2200 block of Trenton Street Thursday morning and saw smoke coming from the house.

With help from Prince George Fire & EMS, crews were able to locate the origin of the fire an extinguish it. The Hopewell Fire Marshall’s Office will work to determine the cause of the fire.