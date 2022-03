COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — A family of four and their two pets are without a home after a fire in Colonial Heights last night.

According to the Colonial Heights Fire Department, a call came in at just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 29 about a fire on the 600 block of Colonial Avenue.

Crews arrived shortly after and extinguished the fire, which stayed confined to the kitchen, where it originated. The fire has been ruled accidental.

No injuries have been reported from the scene.