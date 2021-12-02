Nobody injured in Petersburg gas station shooting on Thursday

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Petersburg are investigating a shooting incident that took place at a gas station on Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the Midget Mart gas station on W. Washington St. around 10:30 a.m. Several shots were fired following an argument between two individuals in the gas station’s parking lot.

Police tell 8News they believe nobody was shot or injured in the incident, but two people have been detained for questioning.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.