Officer-involved shooting at Petersburg Wawa found to be ‘reasonable’

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Tiffany Buckner said a Prince George County Police Department officer’s decision to open fire on a suspect at a Wawa back in October was reasonable.

According to Buckner, the officer’s decision was found to be reasonable because of the imminent threat to himself and the public.

Virginia State Police and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation started an investigation into the officer-involved shooting that occurred at the Wawa located at 3199 S. Crater Road in the City of Petersburg on October 12, 2020.

The investigation indicated that there was no criminal liability on the part of the officer involved.

The officer opened fire after being to assist Petersburg Police who was responding to the gas station because a suspect had abducted two victims at gunpoint– a 25 year old and a 17 year old.

The suspect, identified by police as 25-year-old Tevin J. Williams, of Petersburg.

During the interaction between police and Williams, shots were fired. Officials at the time said it was unknown if the suspect fired, but they did say police fired shots.