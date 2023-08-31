HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Police are currently investigating a shooting involving a police officer in Hopewell.

Police confirm an active investigation is underway in Hopewell, and the shooting is believed to have occurred in the area of Gordon Street and Hill Avenue.

Police are currently investigating a shooting involving a police officer in Hopewell. The scene was located at the intersection of Gordon Street and Hill Avenue (Photo: 8News)

8News crews arrived at the intersection of Gordon and Hill early Thursday morning, around 4 a.m., to find the area roped off with police tape as officials were cleaning up the area and leaving.

While there is limited information available at this time, 8News will continue working to learn more. Stay tuned for updates.