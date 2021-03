Hopewell and Chesterfield authorities responded to a water rescue on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (Photo: 8News Photojournalist Brad Davis)

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell and Chesterfield County authorities said they are still working to rescue a person from the Appomattox River.

Authorities on the scene told 8News they received a call around 8 a.m. for a person in the river near the Hopewell Marina.

Virginia authorities on the scene of a water rescue in Hopewell on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (Photo: 8News reporter Sabrina Shutters)

The Virginia Coast Guard and Virginia Marine Police are on the scene.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with 8News for updates.