PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Bureau of Police is investigating a reported shooting early Saturday morning that resulted in the death of one man and the critical injury of another.

Petersburg Police were called to the area of Virginia Avenue and Bolling Street at approximately 2:43 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 for reports of a person shot. Officers arrived on scene and located a male victim with life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

While Petersburg Police were investigating the shooting, a second victim suffering from a gunshot wound arrived at an area hospital. This second victim has life-threatening injuries and is in stable but critical condition, according to police.

At this time Petersburg Police are not looking at any suspects and state that there is no danger to the public.

If anyone in the area knows anything related to this incident, contact the Petersburg Police at (804) 732-4222.