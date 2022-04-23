PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — One person is dead and five others were hospitalized after multiple shootings in Petersburg last night.

According to police, officers were called to the 1800 block of Fort Mahone Street near South Crater Road at around 8:45 Friday night.

When they arrived, they found 30-year-old Jamar Jones with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Jones was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

While on Fort Mahome Street, police got a call for another shooting on the 200 block of Holly Hill Drive.

When they arrived, officers found one adult man and three juveniles suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. All four were taken to local hospitals.

While at the scene on Hilly Hill Drive, police got a call for another shooting on the 1800 block of Boydton Plank Road. By the time officers arrived, the victim — a juvenile male, had already been taken to an emergency room in Colonial Heights. He was later taken to a hospital in Richmond.

All three shootings are still being investigated and Petersburg Police are working to determine if any of the shootings were connected. As of now, no suspects have been arrested.

Anyone with information related to these incidents are asked to call Petersburg Crime Stoppers at 804-861-1212. Tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and reward money will be offered for tips that lead to an arrest and conviction.