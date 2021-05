PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Bureau of Police is investigating a shooting that took place Saturday evening.

Officials say reports came in for a shooting in the 200 block of Bank Street. Once officers arrived they found a victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting, contact Petersburg Police at (804) 861-1212 or by using the P3 tips app.

