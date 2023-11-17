PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — One person is dead and another is in the hospital after police say they were in a car which struck another vehicle, overturned and ran off the interstate in Petersburg.

According to Virginia State Police, troopers responded to Interstate 95 South in the area of exit 50 in Petersburg at around 2:24 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 17 for a report of a two-vehicle crash.

It was determined that an SUV struck another vehicle before overcorrecting and overturning. The vehicle then left the roadway and struck two trees. Two people in the SUV sustained serious injuries and were taken to a hospital, where one later died.

The driver of the other vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries and did not go to the hospital.

