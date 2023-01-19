PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — One student was sent to the hospital after several fights involving multiple students at Petersburg High School which caused the middle and high schools to be put under a controlled movement Wednesday, the school district announced Thursday.

Petersburg Schools said the student was taken to the hospital in an ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

“I’m deeply saddened by yesterday’s altercation. PCPS does not tolerate any inappropriate behavior from our students. Safety is the number one priority for us. Our mission is to provide a safe learning environment your child,” Superintendent Dr. Tamara Sterling said in a statement. “This was a real teachable moment and we will review ways on how we can improve upon on our safety and security measures.”

The school said security footage is under review, and disciplinary action will be taken for those involved in the fights. Petersburg Police said it is known one student will face an assault charge.

Additional officers and district administrators are planned to be present on the high school campus for the remainder of the week as a “reassuring presence for students and staff.” Petersburg Schools said the controlled movement will be in effect for Thursday’s school day.

Anyone with questions or concerns about the incident is told to call the superintendent’s office at 804-862-7036.