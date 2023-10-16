COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — The Colonial Heights Police Department is investigating a case involving credit card theft and fraud that occurred earlier this year.

“On May 24, 2023, at approximately 12 p.m., an elderly victim was shopping at the Marshall’s in Colonial Heights,” a release from the department said. “While shopping, she was distracted by one female suspect while a second female suspect removed the victim’s wallet from her pocketbook.”

According to police, the victim’s wallet was later found in a nearby clothing rack but a credit card was missing. The victim later received an alert from her bank that a large purchase — costing over $11,000 — had been made at the Sam’s Club near Dimmock Square in Colonial Heights.

Police have released the following photos in an effort to identify the suspect in this case.

(Courtesy of the Colonial Heights Police Department)

(Courtesy of the Colonial Heights Police Department)

(Courtesy of the Colonial Heights Police Department)

(Courtesy of the Colonial Heights Police Department)

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Colonial Heights Police Department at 804-520-9311.