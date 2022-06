UPDATE 9:30 — 1,198 homes and businesses are still without power.

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — 1,462 homes and businesses are without power in the City of Hopewell, according to Dominion Energy.

The cause is pending investigation and crews are on scene working the incident near East Randolph Road.

The estimated time of restoration is between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

