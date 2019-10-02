1  of  3
Two people are facing felony child neglect charges after Child Protective Services removed three children from a home in Colonial Heights Wednesday morning.

Few details have been released at this time, but Deputy Commonwealth Ashley Henderson confirmed to 8News that Emily Hampton and Anthony Hampton were each charged with three counts of felony child neglect. Both are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday morning at Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.

Henderson could not speak on the conditions of the home, located in the 1400 block of Branders Bridge Road, or what led to the parents being charged.

Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.

