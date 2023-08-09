COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — After a crash caused damage to Ellerslie Avenue bridge, a section of the bridge will be closed for repair.

The right westbound lane and sidewalk of the Ellerslie Ave. bridge over I-95 are closed, according to VDOT.

The left lane westbound and eastbound lanes, as well as the sidewalk remain open and safe for the drivers and pedestrians, VDOT said.

VDOT said, as of Aug. 9, that it was actively developing a repair strategy.

Anyone with questions can call VDOT’s customer service center at 800-367-7623.