HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Columbia Gas will resume a gas main installation project next week that will cause late-night and early-morning lane closures in Hopewell.

From Tuesday, Jan. 10 through Friday, Jan.13, Route 10 eastbound between City Point Road and Rev. C.W. Harris Street will be closed every day from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Traffic will be detoured down Hopewell Street during installation. The Hopewell City Police will be onsite to assist with this detour.

For additional information, contact Interim-City Engineer Maurice Wilkins at 804-541-2374. The daily on-site inspector is Tim Bell, who can be reached at 804-541-2231.