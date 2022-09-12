HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers in the area of Hopewell High School are asked to plan ahead today as a nearby road will be closed.

According to a release from the City of Hopewell, Sherman Avenue will be closed to all traffic between Danville Street and Bogese Lane.

According to the city, the closure is in order to make space for service work, which is expected to be complete by 4 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12.

Drivers in the area are asked to expect delays. For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.