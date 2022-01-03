Parts of Joseph Jenkins Roberts Parkway, Defense Road closed in Petersburg due to flash flooding

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Two roads are closed in Petersburg due to flash flooding this morning.

Inclement heavy rain and sleet has caused flash flooding on Joseph Jenkins Roberts Parkway and Defense Road between Baylor’s Lane and Squirrel Level Road.

According to the city, Emergency Management, Police, Fire, and Public Works are monitoring roadways to keep vehicles and people away from areas in the city that do flood when heavy rain falls quickly.

If you see clogged drains or fallen trees, Petersburg Government asks you to call Street Operations at 804-733-2415 during normal working hours (8 a.m.-5 p.m.)