Pedestrian struck by car in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A pedestrian is suffering serious injuries after being hit by a car in Petersburg on Saturday. The Petersburg Police Department says the pedestrian was hit near the 3200 block of S. Crater Road. Police are on the scene investigating the accident now.

The south bound lane of Crater Road has been closed for the time being.

