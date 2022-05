PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — One person is in the hospital, after a shooting in Petersburg.

Petersburg police said the person was shot at the 1400 block of Halifax Street. The shooting occurred just before 8 p.m. Thursday.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have released no other information at this time.

