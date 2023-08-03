PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Bureau of Police is continuing to investigate a shooting that left one person injured.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, Petersburg Police reported that officers were investigating a shooting in the 1400 block of Ferndale Avenue.

According to police, the victim of the shooting was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers continued investigating in the area until around midnight. Police said the investigation remained ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Petersburg Bureau of Police at 804-732-4222.