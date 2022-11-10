HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred near Arlington Road in Hopewell.

Shortly before 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, officers were called to the 2800 block of Poplar Street for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers found over 40 spent bullet casings as well as two houses and two vehicles struck by gunfire. As officers proceeded to collect evidence, they were notified of a single gunshot victim in one of the residences.

According to police, the victim had a non-life-threatening injury and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The Hopewell Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is encouraged to contact the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 803-541-2284.