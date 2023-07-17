PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Bureau of Police is investigating a shooting that occurred at the Budget Inn on Jamestown Drive.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a victim with a life-threatening gunshot wound. They were flown to a nearby area hospital for treatment.

At this time, there is a heavy police presence. Police are asking the public to avoid the area as they continue their investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Petersburg Bureau of Police.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.