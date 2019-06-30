1  of  5
Person shot in the arm in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg Police are investigating a shooting that left one person with a gunshot wound in their forearm.

Police said they responded to the 1100 block of Rome Street around 3:30 Sunday morning for a person shot.

The victim, who had been taken to the hospital, was found to have a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the forearm, police said.

A suspect has been identified in the shooting. According to police, charges are pending.

If anyone has any information contact Crime Solver at 804-861-1212.

