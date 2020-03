PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg Police are investigating after a person was found with gunshot wounds to both wrists.

Authorities said they responded to the 900 Block of Diamond Street for the report of a person shot at 9:28 p.m. Sunday. The victim was taken to the hospital.

At this time there is no suspect information.

Anyone with information should contact Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804)861-1212.