Petersburg 21-year-old convicted of murdering Ravon Mays at OYO Hotel

CITY OF PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The 21-year-old Petersburg man who shot and killed Ravon Mays last year at the OYO Hotel on S. Crater Road has been convicted.

Petersburg Police said Franklin Coleman was convicted of 1st Degree Murder, Destruction of Evidence, Shooting into a Public Place and Use of a Firearm in the commission of a felony.

The shooting happened on May 6 around 2 a.m.

Police were called to the 20 block of S. Crater Road at the OYO Hotel in reference to a person shot.

Officers arrived on scene and located Ravon Mays deceased.