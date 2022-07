PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Animal lovers in Petersburg have the chance to find their new furry best friend on Saturday.

Petersburg Animal Care and Control is currently at overcapacity, and has decided to hold an adoption event to connect their many animals with new homes, including dozens of dogs.

The shelter is located at 1600 Johnson Road in Petersburg, Virginia, and will be open from noon to 4 p.m. on July 9.