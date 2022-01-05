Petersburg announces local emergency, closes government buildings as COVID cases rise

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Petersburg instated a local emergency on Wednesday, stating that in-person contact for non-essential services would be put on hold and employees would temporarily work from home. This decision comes as COVID-19 cases rise in the city and are expecting to continue rising this winter.

Starting Wednesday, all city employees with non-essential roles will be working from home. According to a release from the city, non-essential government services will continue just without any in-person contact.

Certain city departments such as police, fire and transit will continue offering in-person services.

Petersburg will conduct their City Council, city boards and city commissions over zoom during the shutdown.

During the local emergency there will be numerous city buildings closed to the public. Those buildings are:

Police Headquarters (For emergencies call 911, for non-emergencies call 804-732-4222)

City Hall and City Hall Annex

Petersburg Public Library

All Petersburg Museums (Exchange, Centre Hill, Blandford Church)

Blandford Cemetery Records Office (Only offering services via telephone or email)

Inside Recreation Facilities and Recreation Administrative Office

Community Corrections (20 East Tabb Street, 3rd Floor)

Fire Stations closed to Tours and Events

Code Compliance

Petersburg Animal Care and Control (visits by appointment only, can reach via phone)

Public Utilities and Street Operations

Facilities Management & Operations Office

Petersburg Area Transit Headquarters

Union Train Station

The following buildings will stay open through the emergency notice: