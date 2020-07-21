Petersburg apartment complex cited for extreme heat

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Efforts are underway to cool down a Petersburg apartment complex where the air conditioner has been on the fritz and unable to handle the recent heat wave.

Petersburg Property Maintenance inspector Brad Shupp confirms to 8News the Carriage House Apartments was issued a notice of violation when temperatures in the hallways surpassed 90-degrees on Monday. The apartment complex is home to a number of seniors.

8News was told the temperature in the hallways Monday at 10 a.m. was 80-degrees on the first floor and 90-degrees on the 5th floor. By 5 p.m., Shupp said that the temperature on the 5th floor was up to 92-degrees inside. Last November, Governor Ralph Northam raised the bar and passed an emergency order stating that anything over 77 is a violation of the maintenance code.

Shupp told 8News it used to be set at anything over 80-degrees. He said it was cooler at the complex on Tuesday. Sprinklers have been placed underneath the building’s chillers and 8News was told an air conditioning trailer has been brought into help until repairs are complete.