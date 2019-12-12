Petersburg apartment complex working with police to keep community safe after city’s 20th homicide

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Two separate shootings in Petersburg left two men dead Wednesday night.

The first shooting happened at around 7:30 p.m. on Cherry Street. Authorities say one person was found shot in the road and later died at the hospital around 8 p.m.

The victim has been identified as Royal A. Briggs, 43, of Petersburg.

The second shooting happened at Summit Pointe Apartment Complex, where property management said they are now taking extra steps to keep their community safe.

“We’re not taking this lightly,” Marty Rennert said. “We understand the magnitude of the emotional fear.”

The second shooting victim was identified as Zaquan C. Jones, 22, of Petersburg.

“Nobody wants to wake up and see their road closed off with caution tape and a multitude of police detectives coming to investigate a crime,” Rennert said.

Rennert said residents can immediately expect to see more police patrolling the area and cracking down on loitering. Management is also working with police to establish a more longterm plan to keep safety a permanent priority.

“The keyword is that it is a community we’re trying to build here, a family community that people can feel comfortable,” Rennert added. “We can deter those people who want to do harm to innocent people…to stay away from here.”

Neither victim in either shooting has been identified. The two deaths bring the city’s homicide to 20 — surpassing last year’s total of 18 murders.

