PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg Area Transit service will be delayed by two hours on Tuesday, Jan. 10, due to flooding and debris on the roads.

Service will begin at 8:15 a.m. All routes will be unaffected by the time change.

To report flooding concerns or road blockages, please contact the Peterburg Police Department’s non-emergency number at 804-732-4222. Call Dominion Energy for all power outages at 866-366-4357.