Petersburg Area Transit to unveil 7 new buses

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A new fleet of buses are rolling out on the streets of Petersburg on Tuesday.

Officials announced that the Petersburg Area Transit (PAT) will unveil seven new buses through a partnership between the transit system and Peoples Advantage Federal Credit Union (PAFCU), along with a $5,000 donation.

Each new bus will be equipped with Wi-Fi courtesy of the Petersburg Public Library.

“Our patrons deserve the best,” said PAT Director, Charles L. Koonce, Jr. “As Petersburg Area Transit has one of the oldest fleets in the Commonwealth, replacement of these older vehicles will lower repair costs, offer fewer service interruptions and more comfortable rides for our patrons.”

The City of Petersburg, along with PAFCU, will host a ribbon-cutting to unveil the new vehicles on Tuesday, July 7 at 9:30 a.m. at the Petersburg Area Transit Station located at 100 W. Washington Street.